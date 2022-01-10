Chico’s FAS, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $598.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

