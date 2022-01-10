Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255,915 shares of company stock valued at $94,371,057. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

