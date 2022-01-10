ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

ZIM opened at $56.58 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

