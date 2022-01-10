Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.58 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.