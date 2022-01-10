EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,259,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,371,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 426,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

