Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,868,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

