Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Thryv in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Thryv by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter worth $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 67.8% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

