The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of KAEPY opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Kansai Electric Power has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

