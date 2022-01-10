The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Shares of KAEPY opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Kansai Electric Power has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.82.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.