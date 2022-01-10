Short Interest in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Grows By 19.9%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTRA opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. Proterra has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

