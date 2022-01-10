Short Interest in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Rises By 19.7%

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $6,389,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth $6,536,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $109.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 52-week low of $107.35 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

