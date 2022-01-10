Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Metacrine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Metacrine from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Metacrine from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, cut shares of Metacrine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $805,593.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,153. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

