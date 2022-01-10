Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Shares of NET opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,625 shares of company stock valued at $128,989,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

