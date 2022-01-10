Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $51.00 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

