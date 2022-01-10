Critical Comparison: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24%

This table compares Fluence Energy and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $594.05 million 7.90 -$162.00 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -7.35

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fluence Energy and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 3 11 0 2.79 QuantumScape 0 4 1 0 2.20

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $46.17, suggesting a potential upside of 68.49%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 103.08%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

