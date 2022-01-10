Head to Head Contrast: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) versus Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pixelworks and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 2 2 0 2.50 Himax Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.10%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95% Himax Technologies 23.96% 55.56% 29.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.36 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -8.74 Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.49 $47.13 million $1.88 6.74

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

