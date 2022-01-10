Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $4.69 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

