Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Omeros stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $392.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

