Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hippo in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HIPO opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. Hippo has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,023,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 over the last ninety days.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

