Zacks Investment Research Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.36 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $494.28 million, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

