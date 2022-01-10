Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth about $1,350,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

