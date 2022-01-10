Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $465.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

