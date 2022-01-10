JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Price Target to $33.00

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $476,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,660.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

