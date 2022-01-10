Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$18.17 on Monday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.09 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
