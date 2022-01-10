Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.68.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$18.17 on Monday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.09 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

