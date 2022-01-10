ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.