Raymond James Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $36.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.88 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

