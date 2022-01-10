Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAR. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.50.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR opened at $197.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.