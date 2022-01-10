Stephens Begins Coverage on Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $271,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,823,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after buying an additional 265,126 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

