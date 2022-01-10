CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $7.51 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure Inc is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc, formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J.

