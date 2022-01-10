Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Financial Contrast

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Postal Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $280.17 million 3.33 -$1.67 billion $0.33 9.06 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.63 -$350,000.00 $0.11 174.38

Postal Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 60.02% 15.62% 1.56% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60%

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats Postal Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

