Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Monday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

