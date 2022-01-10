Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.75 Million

Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post $953.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $938.40 million and the highest is $969.40 million. Xilinx reported sales of $803.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

Shares of XLNX opened at $193.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

