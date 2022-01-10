Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $139.50 on Monday. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

