Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

PING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 49.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

