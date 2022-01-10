PHX Minerals Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.32 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.91.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.