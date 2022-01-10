Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

