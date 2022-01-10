Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $527.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Luxfer by 3,557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.