Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $244.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

