Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.62.

NYSE:W opened at $180.08 on Thursday. Wayfair has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

