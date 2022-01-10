Truist Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after buying an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

