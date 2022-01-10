Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to “Hold”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zalando from €110.00 ($125.00) to €101.00 ($114.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $38.03 on Friday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

