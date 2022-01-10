Analyzing Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 1 3 4 0 2.38 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus price target of $11.41, indicating a potential upside of 164.22%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.67%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Blade Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 10.47 -$40.05 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76%

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

