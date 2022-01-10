Reviewing Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Surmodics alerts:

This table compares Surmodics and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94% Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Surmodics and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surmodics presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.48%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.98%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Surmodics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surmodics and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 6.22 $4.24 million $0.30 156.11 Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Summary

Surmodics beats Lucid Diagnostics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.