$120.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce sales of $120.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.28 million and the highest is $121.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $422.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $423.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $481.74 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $678.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

