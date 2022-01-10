Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.73.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.