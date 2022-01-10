B. Riley Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $19.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

BBBY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

