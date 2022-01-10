Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $127.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion and a PE ratio of -25.52. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

