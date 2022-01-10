Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Raised to $292.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $319.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.92. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.