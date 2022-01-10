The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.95 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $41.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

GS stock opened at $397.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.42. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

