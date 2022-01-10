Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

Shares of MUR opened at $30.81 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

