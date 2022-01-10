ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 499,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff bought 50,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 189.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 261,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

